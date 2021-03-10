FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.23

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.23 and last traded at $46.96, with a volume of 1956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.15.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist increased their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

In other news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $65,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,560.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,567 shares of company stock valued at $750,285 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

