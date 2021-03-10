F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.40 Per Share

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of FCIT stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 784 ($10.24). 339,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,157. F&C Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 463 ($6.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 822.67 ($10.75). The company has a market cap of £4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 780.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 745.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Hewitt purchased 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £491.05 ($641.56). Insiders have acquired a total of 87 shares of company stock worth $69,539 over the last 90 days.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

