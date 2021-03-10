FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Announces Dividend of GBX 15

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:FDM traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,062 ($13.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,729. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,022.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,038.58. FDM Group has a 1 year low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,208 ($15.78). The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Get FDM Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.