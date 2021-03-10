FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 18,634 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,634 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 291.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 179,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 133,415 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Apple by 287.9% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 483,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,975,000 after purchasing an additional 358,719 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 298.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 422,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $48,879,000 after purchasing an additional 316,079 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Apple by 223.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,859,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $562,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,892 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 284.1% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 253,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,317,000 after purchasing an additional 187,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

