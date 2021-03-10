Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.37

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.37 and last traded at $31.23, with a volume of 30990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 8,782 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $264,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,523.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $138,807.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,854.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,575 shares of company stock valued at $890,037. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,414,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,649,000 after acquiring an additional 55,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,246,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,902,000 after purchasing an additional 59,806 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,653,000 after purchasing an additional 864,861 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 11.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 168,781 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

