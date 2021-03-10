Feellike Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 66.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,861.75 and $12.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded 98.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Feellike token can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.68 or 0.00510676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00069651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00057727 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00075001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.73 or 0.00557732 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00075759 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

