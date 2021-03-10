Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $193.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $127.73 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.