Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.51

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as high as $3.46. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 1,518,811 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $573.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.92.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 91,467 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

