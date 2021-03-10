Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Up 3,550.0% in February

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 3,550.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRVY remained flat at $$26.27 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,279. Ferrovial has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRRVY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferrovial has an average rating of “Buy”.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

