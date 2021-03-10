Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCAU. TheStreet upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,161,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,138,000 after buying an additional 9,656,799 shares during the period. Bank of Italy lifted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 15,382,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,711,000 after buying an additional 2,039,921 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,424,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,508,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,929,000 after buying an additional 1,798,931 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,631,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,920,000 after buying an additional 1,063,187 shares during the period.

Shares of FCAU stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 213.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

