Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) CEO Sells $4,578,355.20 in Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20.

Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,511. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

