Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.65

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.65 and traded as low as C$10.50. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.77, with a volume of 192,300 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSZ. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 1,196.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Fiera Capital Company Profile (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

