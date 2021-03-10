Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.65

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.65 and traded as low as C$10.50. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.77, with a volume of 192,300 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSZ. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 1,196.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.