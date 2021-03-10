Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 17th (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:FWAA) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 17th. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWAA opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

