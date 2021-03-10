Financial Comparison: NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) & Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NantHealth and Cars.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A Cars.com 0 2 6 0 2.75

Cars.com has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.65%. Given Cars.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cars.com is more favorable than NantHealth.

Volatility & Risk

NantHealth has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cars.com has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NantHealth and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -60.94% N/A -32.31% Cars.com -151.54% 17.78% 7.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NantHealth and Cars.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $95.96 million 4.25 -$62.76 million ($0.57) -6.42 Cars.com $606.68 million 1.56 -$445.32 million $1.45 9.70

NantHealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cars.com. NantHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cars.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Cars.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.6% of NantHealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Cars.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cars.com beats NantHealth on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice. The company's products include GPS Cancer, a molecular profile that integrates whole genome/exome sequencing of tumor and normal germline samples, as well as whole transcriptome sequencing; GPS Cancer Report, a GPS cancer solution; Liquid GPS, a blood-based molecular laboratory test that provides a tool for noninvasive tumor profiling and quantitative monitoring of treatment response; and Eviti, a decision support solution that provides evidence-based clinical decision support. It also offers web-based and mobile software solutions, such as Device Connectivity Suite, a device connectivity and near real-time biometric software and hardware suite to aggregate data from in-hospital and remote medical devices. In addition, NantHealth, Inc. provides NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform comprising plan central, eligibility and benefit, claims status inquiry, claims management, referral, authorization, and document exchange, as well as AllPayer Access services; and systems infrastructure solutions, which include cloud computing, storage, and transport infrastructure. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

