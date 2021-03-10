Financial Contrast: Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) vs. GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ)

GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get GeneLink alerts:

This table compares GeneLink and Personalis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Personalis $65.21 million 17.09 -$25.08 million ($1.39) -18.35

GeneLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Personalis.

Risk and Volatility

GeneLink has a beta of -1.67, suggesting that its share price is 267% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Personalis has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GeneLink and Personalis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneLink N/A N/A N/A Personalis -45.13% -27.53% -19.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Personalis shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of GeneLink shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Personalis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GeneLink and Personalis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneLink 0 0 0 0 N/A Personalis 0 2 7 0 2.78

Personalis has a consensus price target of $40.56, indicating a potential upside of 58.54%. Given Personalis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Personalis is more favorable than GeneLink.

Summary

Personalis beats GeneLink on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneLink

GeneLink, Inc. offers 12-gene DNA assessment services. The company also provides health custom supplements. In addition, it formulates a line of skin care products. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics. The company also provides a complementary liquid biopsy assay that analyzes various human genes versus. It serves biopharmaceutical customers, universities and non-profits, diagnostics companies, and government entities. The company has partnership with Berry Genomics; and Natera, Inc. Personalis, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GeneLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.