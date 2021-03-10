Financial Survey: SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) & Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

SpringWorks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

76.3% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SpringWorks Therapeutics and Halozyme Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Halozyme Therapeutics 0 1 9 0 2.90

SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.19%. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $42.92, indicating a potential upside of 2.52%. Given SpringWorks Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SpringWorks Therapeutics is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and Halozyme Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -24.48% -23.58% Halozyme Therapeutics 10.78% 24.29% 4.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and Halozyme Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A N/A -$58.31 million ($3.55) -21.15 Halozyme Therapeutics $195.99 million 28.89 -$72.24 million ($0.50) -83.72

SpringWorks Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Halozyme Therapeutics. Halozyme Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SpringWorks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats SpringWorks Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors. The company is also developing mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas; Nirogacestat + belantamab mafodotin -blmf, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM); and Nirogacestat + ALLO-715 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of RRMM. In addition, it is developing Nirogacestat + teclistamab, which is in clinical stage that targets BCMA and CD3; Nirogacestat + elranatamab; Nirogacestat + PBCAR269A, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for allogeneic BCMA CAR T cell therapy; Mirdametinib that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of NF1-PN; Mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and BGB-3245, an investigational oral selective small molecule inhibitor of monomeric and dimeric forms of activating BRAF mutations, which is in Phase I clinical trial. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline LLC, and Allogene to develop combination approaches with nirogacestat and mirdametinib, as well as medicines; and license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for nirogacestat and mirdametinib. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its proprietary product include Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography; and to improve resorption of radiopaque agents. The company is also developing Perjeta for breast cancer; RITUXAN HYCELA and MabThera SC for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); RITUXAN SC for patients with CLL; and HYQVIA for the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders. In addition, it is developing Tecentriq for non-small cell lung cancer; OCREVUS for multiple sclerosis; DARZALEX for the treatment of patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma; nivolumab for the treatment of solid tumors; ALXN1210 and ALXN1810 subcutaneous formulations; ARGX-113, a human neonatal Fc receptor; ARGX-117 to treat autoimmune diseases; and BMS-986179, an anti-CD-73 antibody. The company has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; ARGENX BVBA; and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

