FinNexus (FNX) Market Cap Reaches $10.15 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. One FinNexus token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a token. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,023,182 tokens. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus

FinNexus Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

