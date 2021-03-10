Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FINGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Finning International from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

FINGF opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

