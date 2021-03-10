FIO Protocol Price Reaches $0.23 (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 9% against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $51.37 million and approximately $11.09 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00030483 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 745,916,634 coins and its circulating supply is 222,963,823 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io . FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.