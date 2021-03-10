First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.86.

FAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First American Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,190,000 after acquiring an additional 110,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $53,264,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $4,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. First American Financial has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $61.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

