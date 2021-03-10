First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 121,892 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First American Financial worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in First American Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 117,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 54,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 25,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

NYSE FAF opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $64.82.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.