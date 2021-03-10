First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.88

Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 5403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BUSE. B. Riley boosted their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 64.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 638,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,148,000 after buying an additional 250,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,515,000 after buying an additional 174,040 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in First Busey by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 514,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 163,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 125,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in First Busey by 34.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 61,717 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

