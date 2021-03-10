First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.22

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.22 and traded as high as C$16.88. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$16.58, with a volume of 581,441 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCR.UN. CIBC upped their target price on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,381.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.22.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

