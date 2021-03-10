First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Major Shareholder Olivia Britton Holding Buys 330 Shares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 330 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,478,985. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

FCNCA traded up $15.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $814.88. The company had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,959. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $700.33 and a 200-day moving average of $535.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.08 and a 1-year high of $812.32.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

