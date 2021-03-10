First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $814.19

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $814.19 and last traded at $809.30, with a volume of 180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $799.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $700.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.51.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

