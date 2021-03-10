First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,548,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.09% of First Financial Bankshares worth $56,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 528.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 32.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,185,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,796,000 after purchasing an additional 538,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,552,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,617,000 after buying an additional 222,066 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $3,569,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 109.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 82,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $48.46. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

FFIN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

