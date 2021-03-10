First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Insider John Hakopian Sells 10,000 Shares

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,897.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Hakopian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Foundation alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $468,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in First Foundation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Foundation by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Foundation by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in First Foundation by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.