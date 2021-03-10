First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.76). First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

FGBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $179.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

