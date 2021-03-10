First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 847,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $44.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

