First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $49.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,444.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,281 shares of company stock worth $16,122,653. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

