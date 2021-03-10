First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.03% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $129,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,450.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 113,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 105,853 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 542,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,444.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $11,295,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,281 shares of company stock worth $16,122,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

FIBK opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $49.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. Equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 53.42%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

