First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.81.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.
Shares of AG stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,404,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $30,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,748,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,178,000 after buying an additional 2,031,902 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,231,000 after buying an additional 1,345,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 444.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,537,674 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after buying an additional 1,255,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
