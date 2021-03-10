First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.81.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of AG stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,404,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $30,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,748,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,178,000 after buying an additional 2,031,902 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,231,000 after buying an additional 1,345,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 444.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,537,674 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after buying an additional 1,255,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

