First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.81

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.77, with a volume of 57109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. Equities research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $23,065,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,426,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,841,000 after buying an additional 998,388 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,073,000 after buying an additional 531,909 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,312,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,815,000 after buying an additional 279,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $2,914,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.