First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FQVLF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 2.20. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

