First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading Up 7.3%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) was up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.43 and last traded at $76.67. Approximately 3,336,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,843,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.76.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $233,437.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,421.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $110,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,730.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,976. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in First Solar by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,429 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,936 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

