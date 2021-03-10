First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83.

