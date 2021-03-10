FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for FirstEnergy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.59 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Shares of FE opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $129,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,534 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $70,793,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $48,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

