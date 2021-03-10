Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading 10.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) were up 10.2% on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $31.00. The company traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $24.44. Approximately 21,345,867 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 19,000,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FSR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fisker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,655,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

About Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

