Five Below (FIVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $182.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.69 and a 200 day moving average of $156.40. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $201.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.74.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.