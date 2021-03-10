Fivebalance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,402.00 (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Fivebalance has traded 50.4% higher against the dollar. Fivebalance has a market capitalization of $74,231.29 and approximately $1,402.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fivebalance token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fivebalance Profile

Fivebalance (CRYPTO:FBN) is a token. Fivebalance’s total supply is 771,600,353 tokens and its circulating supply is 765,800,752 tokens. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com . Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Fivebalance

