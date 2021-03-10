Flamingo (FLM) Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Flamingo token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $64.10 million and $26.17 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.06 or 0.00511171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00066299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00053526 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00072392 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.80 or 0.00528636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00076788 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

