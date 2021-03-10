Flamingo Price Tops $0.45 on Top Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Flamingo token can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $68.19 million and $22.43 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.65 or 0.00513852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00070904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00056644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00075603 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.58 or 0.00562297 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00075509 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars.

