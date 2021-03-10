FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Trading 7.1% Higher

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.87. 245,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 270,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.20.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShopper by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FlexShopper by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in FlexShopper by 434.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 93,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in FlexShopper by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FlexShopper Company Profile (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.