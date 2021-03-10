FLIP (FLP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $366,344.38 and $55.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00053256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.70 or 0.00739861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00065340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00029200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00038942 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

FLIP Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

