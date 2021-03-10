FLO (FLO) Reaches Market Cap of $10.57 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, FLO has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FLO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0694 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and approximately $84,976.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

