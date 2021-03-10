Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) Price Tops $20.34 on Major Exchanges

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can now be bought for about $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market cap of $473.95 million and $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flow (Dapper Labs) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00053167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $416.83 or 0.00738579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00029049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00038932 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Profile

FLOW is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow (Dapper Labs) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.