Flow (FLOW) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $62.07 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $33.52 or 0.00059176 BTC on major exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $62.07 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.97 or 0.00501371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00068036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00053764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00074234 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.63 or 0.00532552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00075518 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 30,431,019 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

