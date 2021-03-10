Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Insider Sells $417,200.00 in Stock

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.32. 885,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 1,799.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 176,089 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,395,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.