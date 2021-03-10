Fluent (FLNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $477.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.54 and a beta of 3.04.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

