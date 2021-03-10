Fluent (FLNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $477.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.54 and a beta of 3.04.
About Fluent
