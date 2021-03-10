Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $19.94. 2,242,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,533,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLR. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,765,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,799,000 after purchasing an additional 185,085 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $38,164,000. Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after purchasing an additional 578,857 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,584,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

